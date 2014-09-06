Germantown Festival continues despite a rainy start

(WMC) - Rain couldn't keep the devoted away from the 43rd annual Germantown Festival.

The rain started around 11 a.m. Saturday and continued off and on throughout the afternoon.

It was heavy at times; forcing people inside tents and under awnings for cover.

There is still time to shop, eat, and play. The festival opens Sunday, Sept. 7 at noon. Admission is free.

Get more information about the Germantown Festival here: http://www.germantownfest.com/.

Copyright 2014 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

