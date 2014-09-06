Teen taken to hospital after rodeo accident at Delta Fair

(WMC) – A teenage girl was taken to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital after being knocked from a horse on Saturday afternoon at the Delta Fair.

The teen was participating in the Tenn. High School Rodeo being held at the Showplace Arena at the Agricenter.

According to Delta Fair manager Matt Snyder, the teen was barrel racing, was knocked from her horse, and hit her head on a pole.

WMC Action News 5 talked to the president of the TN High School Rodeo, Jem Mitchell, who said that the girl is expected to be okay.

"It just brings everybody here together," Mitchell said. "We all love rodeo and we help each other out."

This was the first rodeo event of the year.

About 100 public, private and home school students are competing this weekend.

