Deputies called to break up massive house party

(WMC) – Nearly 100 teens lined the streets Friday night in Memphis after a house party ended when someone opened fire.

The house party started around 10 p.m. at Port Royal Cove and Market Square Drive, near S. Germantown Road.

After about 45 minutes it got out of hand after someone fired shots and neighbors called 911.

Mike Moore was inside his home when he called 911.

"I heard four shots go off in rapid succession, and that's when I called 911, and they got there several minutes later," said Moore.

Within minutes Shelby County sheriff deputies arrived and called for back-up.

"They were running across people's yards and the whole nine yards," said another neighbor.

The Shelby County Sheriff's Office says several teens were at the party when someone fired shots.

No one was hit, but deputies spent hours investigating. They did not allow anyone to enter or leave the street.

WMC Action News 5's Lauren Squires knocked on the door where neighbors say the party started.

No one answered, but there were people coming and going all Saturday afternoon.

It is not known if adults were at the home during the house party.

According to Shelby County Sheriff's Office spokesperson, no one was arrested.

WMC Action News 5 investigators checked and Shelby County deputies have been called to this property four times in six months.

There were several domestic calls and an armed disturbance.

