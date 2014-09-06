Suspect says fatal shooting was an accident

(WMC) - A 19-year-old is in custody after accidentally shooting and killing his friend, according to police.

Police say the shooting happened around 2 Saturday morning at the Mapco Gas station on Frayser Boulevard.

Vinell Ayers says he was handling a gun in the back seat of a Ford Explorer when it went off. The bullet hit Derrick Glasper who was sitting in the front seat.

Glasper later died at the hospital.

Ayers is charged with reckless homicide and tampering with evidence.

