Thousands take part in Convoy of Hope

(WMC) - Free food, free health screenings, and more on Saturday as thousands of Mid-Southerners took advantage of a volunteer effort called Convoy of Hope.

They came on foot, walkers and some in wheelchairs. The massive line stretched around the fairgrounds at the Liberty Bowl and nobody was turned away.

Once inside, Convoy of Hope volunteers handed out free hotdogs and other food. At the Pipkin building, visitors got to pick out shoes and clothing.

"And guess how much I paid for it? ... Absolutely positively nothing!" said Memphian Mila Shaw.

One area of the fairgrounds was dedicated to kids. Youngsters wasted no time enjoying the food, rock climbing, and jump around tent.

"We're going to have fun and do flips," said young Memphian Rian Jackson.

Nine-year-old Joshua Harris enjoyed the hot dogs and said he would go back for more.

A short distance away, the Queen of Beale Ruby Wilson entertained the crowd.

And nearby in the mobile dental clinic set up by Bellevue Baptist Church, Mid-Southerners got some much needed dental work.

"This is a wonderful good deal," said Raymond Smith, who lives in Memphis. "I mean this is a blessing."

This is the second year area churches have teamed up to bring the Convoy of Hope giveaway to Memphis, driving home the Christian message that it's better to give than to receive.

Anthony Sledge with Convoy of Hope said, "Always, that's just the principle of being a believer and a Christian."

Everyone went home with something at this event.

