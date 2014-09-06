U of M student robbed at gunpoint, police search for suspects

(WMC) – An alert was sent to University of Memphis students Saturday evening informing them of an armed robbery that happened earlier in the day.

According to the alert, two men, who were armed with handguns, took items from a student in the South Lot, near the Recreation Center in the 600 block of Echles Street around 4:30 p.m.

The student was not injured.

The two suspects got into a white Dodge Magnum driven by a woman. The vehicle drove away in an unknown direction, according to the alert.

WMC Action News 5's Lauren Squires spoke to U of M student Jerrell Lewis.

"For someone to get just robbed, broad daylight. So close to where I like to be," Lewis said. "It definitely makes me feel like I want to be more cautious than I normally am."

The University Police Department is investigating this incident with Memphis police.

If you have any information about this armed robbery, contact university police at police@memphis.edu or anonymously at http://www.memphis.edu/police/confidential.php.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH or visit the Crime Stoppers website: http://memphis.crimestoppersweb.com/.

