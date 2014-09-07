Mayor Wharton holds news conference to address recent violence - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Mayor Wharton holds news conference to address recent violence

(WMC) - In response to the recent attack on Kroger employees and other incidents of youth violence, city officials held a news conference Sunday at 4:15 p.m.

Memphis police say the grocery store beating was unprovoked and that the group of young men, who appear to be teenagers, had been at a pizza place in Poplar Plaza before running through the Kroger parking lot and attacking three people around 9 p.m. Saturday.

"We're not going to accept this 'well they didn't have anything to do so  they went out a formed a mob.' That dog will not hunt in Memphis, Tenn.," said Mayor Wharton.

In addition to Wharton, MPD Director Toney Armstrong and Youth Services Direct James Nelson were also present. 

Get the latest from WMC Action News 5 anytime:   iPhone |   iPad | Android  |  SMS Alerts |  Email Alerts |  Facebook  |  Twitter |   Instagram   

Copyright 2014 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

 

Powered by Frankly