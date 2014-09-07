Mayor Wharton holds news conference to address recent violence

(WMC) - In response to the recent attack on Kroger employees and other incidents of youth violence, city officials held a news conference Sunday at 4:15 p.m.



Memphis police say the grocery store beating was unprovoked and that the group of young men, who appear to be teenagers, had been at a pizza place in Poplar Plaza before running through the Kroger parking lot and attacking three people around 9 p.m. Saturday.





"We're not going to accept this 'well they didn't have anything to do so they went out a formed a mob.' That dog will not hunt in Memphis, Tenn.," said Mayor Wharton.







In addition to Wharton, MPD Director Toney Armstrong and Youth Services Direct James Nelson were also present.



