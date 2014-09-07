Grocery store customers outraged at brutal attack; Kroger issues - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Grocery store customers outraged at brutal attack; Kroger issues statement

Shoppers were outraged at the video and hope the suspects are caught and punished. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5) Shoppers were outraged at the video and hope the suspects are caught and punished. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) - Kroger customers are afraid and outraged by a recent brutal beating that took place. Particularly, because it was unprovoked and could have happened to anyone.

WMC Action News 5 pulled up the video on a cell phone and went to the spot where the assaults happened. As you might imagine, shoppers who watched the video were outraged.

Some couldn't believe what they were seeing.

"That's a shame there is no excuse for any of that," said James Murf.

The grocery store is practically brand new, built just last year. How two store employees and a customer could get beat up there has many baffled.

"I don't know what the world is coming to when people just attack some random person," said Barbara Michael. 

A witness says he was standing there watching the fight as it happened. He declined to go on camera but told WMC he thought the hitting and kicking started after a Kroger employee exchanged words with a young man in the parking lot, over a shopping basket.

Shoppers WMC spoke with say no matter what the disagreement was about it, should not have ended with people in the parking lot being attacked, and that the suspects in this beat down need to be caught and punished.

"I just think as a community we need to be praying it ain't a black and white thing we just need to be praying.  It ain't a black and white thing we just need to be praying for humanity as a whole when you look at the violence that is going on overseas it ain't just here its everywhere so we need to be praying," added one shopper. 

Joe Bell, Delta Regional spokesperson for Kroger, says the company's thoughts and prayers are with the two Kroger employees injured last night.

Bell released the followed statement via a phone interview: 

"We've have asked that security be beefed up security in the shopping center. We have asked just in case and it will involve what hopefully will be off duty police after 5:00 o'clock. We've turned over everything to the police department and they are heavily involved in this so we're gonna let them do their job."

Copyright 2014 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.
Powered by Frankly