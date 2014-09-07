Grocery store customers outraged at brutal attack; Kroger issues statement

WMC Action News 5 pulled up the video on a cell phone and went to the spot where the assaults happened. As you might imagine, shoppers who watched the video were outraged.





Some couldn't believe what they were seeing.



"That's a shame there is no excuse for any of that," said James Murf.





The grocery store is practically brand new, built just last year. How two store employees and a customer could get beat up there has many baffled.



"I don't know what the world is coming to when people just attack some random person," said Barbara Michael.





A witness says he was standing there watching the fight as it happened. He declined to go on camera but told WMC he thought the hitting and kicking started after a Kroger employee exchanged words with a young man in the parking lot, over a shopping basket.





Shoppers WMC spoke with say no matter what the disagreement was about it, should not have ended with people in the parking lot being attacked, and that the suspects in this beat down need to be caught and punished.



