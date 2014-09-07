Memphis community mourns loss of Shanae Finch, daughter of late U of M coach

Memphis community mourns loss of Shanae Finch - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Finch, seen on the left, at her father's funeral in 2011. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5) Finch, seen on the left, at her father's funeral in 2011. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

 

(WMC) - Sad news spread throughout the community Sunday night after the loss of the daughter of a well known Memphis family.

Shanae Finch, daughter of the late Memphis Tigers Coach Larry Finch, has died. 

Finch, 39, was at a cheerleading competition when she collapsed during the weekend. The exact cause of death is unknown at this time.

