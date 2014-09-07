Customer thinks he sees flash mob, attacked by teenagers at Kroger

The customer, who was on his way into the store, says he felt threatened and feared for his life.

"Being new to the city, I don't know where I can and where I can't go," said the victim.



As the customer was on his way in to Kroger Saturday night, he saw a large crowd in the parking lot. He thought it might have been part of a flash mob.













"If you watch the video they say 'oh they're jacking, they're getting that white guy'," said the victim. "I'm that white guy."



You can see him on the video wearing shorts and blue shirt, pushing several teens out of the way and running into the store.



"I had run clear in through the door. I was at the fruit aisle, and I turned back to see if they were still following me. So immediately, I pulled out my phone and called 911."



Thankfully he was not injured, but when he watched the video on Facebook he was extremely frustrated.



"It was nonsense violence. I can say that for sure. It seemed very unprovoked. They weren't about anything, that it was fun for them. They were out having a good time. They were all smiling they were laughing," added the customer.



Laughing as they knocked out a 17-year-old employee; kicked him in the head and threw pumpkins on top of him.



"As I was starting to get my camera open, a guy popped around a car and said 'Hey bro' and just started swinging at me. And I tried to put my hands up, another guy started rushing at me. I took off running backwards through the parking lot," he noted. Video captured on an employee cell phone shows the customer during the attack."If you watch the video they say 'oh they're jacking, they're getting that white guy'," said the victim. "I'm that white guy."You can see him on the video wearing shorts and blue shirt, pushing several teens out of the way and running into the store."I had run clear in through the door. I was at the fruit aisle, and I turned back to see if they were still following me. So immediately, I pulled out my phone and called 911."Thankfully he was not injured, but when he watched the video on Facebook he was extremely frustrated."It was nonsense violence. I can say that for sure. It seemed very unprovoked. They weren't about anything, that it was fun for them. They were out having a good time. They were all smiling they were laughing," added the customer.Laughing as they knocked out a 17-year-old employee; kicked him in the head and threw pumpkins on top of him.

The customer says several employees were filming the incident but one man, seen at the end of the video knocked out, stepped in to defend him and the teen.



He's grateful no one was seriously injured, but says someone has to be held accountable for this behavior.



"I felt like my life was threatened and I was lucky to get away. But what is it gonna take," said the customer.



