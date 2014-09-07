Man accused of killing transgender woman - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Man accused of killing transgender woman, foundation raises money for funeral expenses

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(Photo Source: SCSO) (Photo Source: SCSO)

(WMC) - The person accused of shooting and killing a transgender woman Friday night has been arrested.

Marshall Pegues is charged with first degree murder, accused of shooting and killing Alejandra Leos on the 1600 block of Berkshire Avenue while Leos was riding away from a home on a bicycle.

A fund has now been set up to help pay for the funeral of Leos. The GVS foundation has set up a campaign on their web page and all funds raised will go to support funeral expenses.


