Possible human remains found; not connected to Bobo disappearance at this time

(WMC) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating possible human remains in the county where a nursing student disappeared in 2011.

A spokesman says investigators were in Decatur County on Sunday, at the same area where 20-year-old Holly Bobo was last seen at her family's home in Parsons, Tenn.





Officials are not yet connecting the remains to Bobo, however, WMC Action News 5 was told a skull was found not far from the property owned by the family of Zach Adams, who is charged with kidnapping and murder in the case.





WMC is continuing to follow any developments in the case and will keep you updated.





Copyright 2014 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.