Funeral services to be held for woman killed by ex-husband

Trained experts with National Domestic Violence Hotline are available to talk confidentially with anyone experiencing domestic violence 24 hours, seven days a week at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

(WMC) – A Memphis mother of two, killed in a domestic dispute with her estranged husband, was laid to rest on Monday.

Hundreds were expected at Abundant Grace Fellowship to remember a woman who not only touched the lives of family and friends, but those who have been a victim of domestic violence or know someone who is.

Tasha Thomas was killed last Tuesday in front of the University of Little Scholars Learning Center where she worked.

Police say her estranged husband, Charles Thomas, shot his wife and then headed home, where he barricaded himself inside.

He eventually came out of the house to face police, then pulled the gun on himself.

The Thomas children are two more victims of this tragedy, left without parents. Family and friends say, more than ever, they are focused on the children's future.

"We'll be there for them 100 percent ... regardless of what went on with the parents. We are there for them now, and are going to be there," said family friend Linda King.

Funeral services for Tasha were held at noon on Monday, Sept. 8 at Abundant Grace Fellowship Church, located at 1574 East Shelby Drive.

Friends say they are in the process of setting up a fund for the Thomas children.



