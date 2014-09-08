Suspect caught on camera kicking Kroger employee to stay locked up

(WMC) – The first teen to be arrested in connection with the Kroger parking lot attack that happened Saturday night is 15 years old.



He is charged with aggravated assault, aggravated riot, and acting in concert to wit aggravated assault.

Police say he is the suspect wearing a lime green shirt in the cell phone video taken at the Kroger in Poplar Plaza. In the video circulating Facebook, the teen is seen kicking the 17-year-old Kroger employee.

He was taken to Juvenile Court.

In court Monday, neither his parents nor any other relatives showed up.

The teen was hoping to get released on bond, but the judge decided he should stay locked up. His mother is also facing charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

He hung his head Monday as prosecutors told the judge that the 15-year-old made a statement of admission of participation in the brawl at the Kroger store.

The teen faces weapon charges from an incident earlier this year. The teen has faced multiple charges in the last few years including possession of marijuana, robbery vandalism evading arrest, disorderly conduct, obstructing a highway, and possession of cigarettes.

