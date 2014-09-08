EXCLUSIVE: Ellen DeGeneres tells WMC Action News 5's Kym Clark about her comedy roots

EXCLUSIVE: Ellen DeGeneres talks about her comedy roots - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

By Kym Clark
(WMC) – The new season of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" premiered Monday, Sept. 8 on WMC Action News 5. Our Kym Clark chatted with the new queen of daytime TV about southern roots and sticking with it.

"I'm from New Orleans," said DeGeneres.

Her big easy start was anything but easy. Long before she was a household name, she was a coffee house comic.

"There were many times that I wanted to quit, 'cause it was really hard and I was traveling and I didn't always do well. And when you don't do well, when you're a stand up ... it's really sad," DeGeeneres explained. "You just go home and cry."

Instead of accepting defeat, she dreamed bigger and penned a life-changing bit called "Phone Call to God."

"Yeah, hi God, this is Ellen. Ellen. DeGeneres. DeGeneres. What's so funny? No, I never thought of that. It does sound like that, doesn't it," she laughs.

"At the time I wrote that bit, I was in a basement apartment, sleeping on a mattress on the floor, it was infested with fleas, which is why I wrote the bit to find out why fleas were here," DeGeneres told Kym Clark.

DeGeneres explained her intention for the comedy bit.

"And I thought, 'I'm gonna do this on Johnny Carson and I'm gonna be the first person in the history of the show to be called over and sit down,' said DeGeneres. "And 7 years later, I did it on Johnny Carson ... I was the first woman in the history of the show to sit down and talk to Johnny Carson, because I put that in my intention."

The rest as they say is history. DeGeneres has won 13 Emmys and hosted the Oscars twice.

