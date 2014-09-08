Click here to send an email to Spencer Denton

Meteorologist Spencer Denton can be seen on WMC Action News 5 weekday mornings beginning at 4:30 a.m. Spencer is no stranger to forecasting weather in the Mid-South. His started his career at KAIT in Jonesboro, Ark., which is also a sister station of WMC Action News 5. Spencer came to Memphis from WAAY-TV in Huntsville, Ala. where he was the chief meteorologist. Prior to that, he worked at the CBS station in Huntsville as a weekend and morning meteorologist.

During his time in the TN Valley, Spencer had the opportunity to use the first dual polarization radar designed for broadcasting. All National Weather Service radars now use this technology to provide more accurate warnings.

Before moving to Alabama in 2006, Spencer worked at WSMV in Nashville where he was nominated for an Emmy for his coverage of Hurricane Rita. Spencer has covered everything from major tornado outbreaks to big snow storms across the south.

Spencer obtained the Seal of Approval from the American Meteorological Society and he is a member of the National Weather Association. He was awarded best weathercaster in the state by the Alabama Associated Press in 2013.

Spencer has a Master's degree in geoscience from Mississippi State University and a Bachelor's degree in communications from Trevecca Nazarene University in Nashville. While at MSU, Spencer was ranked the #1 forecaster in a forecasting contest including students and professors from meteorology schools across the nation.

Spencer really enjoys spending his free time with his wife and daughter. They plan to check out all the cool attractions Memphis has to offer like the zoo, Grizzlies games, and the Redbirds. He is also a huge college basketball and football fan and even plays league basketball in his free time.