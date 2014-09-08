Former Millington mayor enters guilty plea

(WMC) – The former mayor of Millington, Richard Hodges, entered a guilty plea to the charge of facilitation of bribery.

Hodges' lawyer, Tommy Parker, released the following statement:

"From the start, this case has been difficult for Mr. Hodges. His wife, Rita, died the day before law enforcement officers executed search warrants in this matter and interviewed him.In January of 2012, Mr. Hodges resigned from his position as mayor so the City of Millington could move forward while this case proceeded. He has incurred significant financial burdens, and for the last year has also been facing major health issues and is currently battling prostate cancer. Mr. Hodges deeply regrets any distraction this case has brought to the people of Millington. His hope is that by entering this plea he will bring resolution to this matter, allowing him to focus on his recovery and bringing closure to members of his community."

A grand jury indicted Richard Hodges in an investigation into claims that he offered city services to settle gambling debts.

Hodges entered plead guilty Monday morning in Division 1 Criminal Court. He will be sentenced in October.

