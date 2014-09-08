Woman turns in grandson for possible involvement in Kroger attack

Kroger promised security would be beefed up following Saturday's assault on innocent shoppers and employees.

(WMC) – Kroger promised security would be beefed up following Saturday's assault on innocent shoppers and employees. WMC Action News 5 sent a crew to the store to see if the store made any security changes

Kroger customers are afraid and outraged by a recent brutal beating that took place. Particularly, because it was unprovoked and could have happened to anyone.

Kroger customers are afraid and outraged by a recent brutal beating that took place. Particularly, because it was unprovoked and could have happened to anyone.

Sunday night, three victims are home recovering from a Saturday night beating where two Kroger employees and a customer were attacked in the parking lot.

Sunday night, three victims are home recovering from a Saturday night beating where two Kroger employees and a customer were attacked in the parking lot.

(WMC) - Mayor A C Wharton and Memphis Police Director Toney Armstrong called on parents to take responsibility for their children's actions, after a video that showed a mob of teens attacking customers and employees at a Memphis Kroger went viral.

"The incident that occurred last night is a true depiction of lack of parenting,' said Director Armstrong.

A grandmother who did not want to be shown on camera said her 15-year-old grandson was with the group on Saturday at Poplar Avenue and Highland Street.

After watching the video on WMC Actions News 5, she did what she hopes other parents will do — called police and turned him in.

"I plead to all parents to just, if they know that their child was down there even if their child didn't do anything, we need to get a hold of our kids," said the grandmother.

Monday morning WMC Action News 5 cameras were rolling when police took her grandson and another teen downtown for questioning.

WMC Action News 5's Jerica Philips asked the teen's mom, who also did not want to be identified, if her son was possibly involved.

"I can't say that he did and I can't say that he didn't, but I'm praying he didn't," said the teen's mother.

In the coming days, Director Armstrong said he will be working closely with juvenile court and the District Attorney's office to craft a plan to hold parents accountable more often.

This grandmother says accountability can start with the teen's father, who is not involved with raising her grandson.

"His daddy is not a male role model, that's my son and he's not," said the grandmother, "I hope he looks at this news thing and sees me saying this since he never wants to listen to me, he needs to be more involved in his child's life."

Copyright 2014 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.