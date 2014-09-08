Woman shot multiple times in Target parking lot

(WMC) - Memphis police say a woman was shot twice, but eyewitnesses tell WMC Action News 5 she was shot three times, once in the leg and twice in the back at point blank range.
Investigators don't believe the shooting at the Target located at 601 Colonial Road is random, but rather part of an ongoing domestic situation.
Police say the 33-year-old woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
Shayne Nelson runs a home improvement business called Guy to Get it Done. His mid-day trip to Target for supplies was interrupted when he saw the woman get shot through her driver's side window.
"I heard the gunshots, and I stopped," he said. "She went out the passenger side door. She almost ran into me. She hesitated to not run into me, and that was when he shot her the last time ... Twice in the back at point blank range."
Nelson took pictures as the shooter jumped in a little white hatchback and sped away, he says.
"I got pretty close with the pictures so they should catch him pretty quick," he said.
Other shoppers are shaken by the shooting.
Police are trying to track down the shooter still on the loose.
Copyright 2014 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.
Shelby County Historical Commission and MLGW will honor a former sanitation worker in Memphis.More >>
Shelby County Historical Commission and MLGW will honor a former sanitation worker in Memphis.More >>
Closing arguments and jury deliberations are expected Thursday in the case of a former Memphis police officer accused of rape.More >>
Closing arguments and jury deliberations are expected Thursday in the case of a former Memphis police officer accused of rape.More >>
Two adults and a child died in a house fire Thursday morning.More >>
Two adults and a child died in a house fire Thursday morning.More >>
A caring mother is getting a helping hand ahead of what would have been a tough spring season.More >>
A caring mother is getting a helping hand ahead of what would have been a tough spring season.More >>
A man accused of shooting and killing another man near an elementary school will not face charges for the shooting.More >>
A man accused of shooting and killing another man near an elementary school will not face charges for the shooting.More >>
Baby Oliver was born in the back of an ambulance on the way to the hospital.More >>
Baby Oliver was born in the back of an ambulance on the way to the hospital.More >>
A family of eight is believed to have all died when their SUV crashed off a cliff in California on Wednesday.More >>
A family of eight is believed to have all died when their SUV crashed off a cliff in California on Wednesday.More >>
A teacher accused of bringing students to her Jonesboro home for sex pleaded guilty this week to sexual indecency with a child.More >>
A teacher accused of bringing students to her Jonesboro home for sex pleaded guilty this week to sexual indecency with a child.More >>
The father of the teenager presumed dead after being pulled under by a rip current is asking for help in finding his son's body.More >>
The father of the teenager presumed dead after being pulled under by a rip current is asking for help in finding his son's body.More >>
As the owner of a bar, Jimmy Galleece is used to strange events.More >>
As the owner of a bar, Jimmy Galleece is used to strange events.More >>
Jesse Kilgus, 51, of Elizabethtown, was shot dead at about 1 p.m. behind John Hardin High School.More >>
Jesse Kilgus, 51, of Elizabethtown, was shot dead at about 1 p.m. behind John Hardin High School.More >>
The crash happened Tuesday on Interstate 75 just north of Ronald Reagan in Lockland.More >>
The crash happened Tuesday on Interstate 75 just north of Ronald Reagan in Lockland.More >>
The former Marine sergeant, who was within 60 days of medically retiring for PTSD, told investigators he did it because his wife had been nagging him.More >>
The former Marine sergeant, who was within 60 days of medically retiring for PTSD, told investigators he did it because his wife had been nagging him.More >>
A science teacher at Myrtle Beach High School turned himself in to police and is suspended from teaching after he allegedly grabbed a student by his jacket and slammed him into a table, according to the mother of the student.More >>
A science teacher at Myrtle Beach High School turned himself in to police and is suspended from teaching after he allegedly grabbed a student by his jacket and slammed him into a table, according to the mother of the student.More >>
A woman says she was beaten bloody as she was leaving a Biloxi casino early Sunday morning. The woman says a group of men followed her to her car then one of the men attacked her.More >>
A woman says she was beaten bloody as she was leaving a Biloxi casino early Sunday morning. The woman says a group of men followed her to her car then one of the men attacked her.More >>