Woman shot multiple times in Target parking lot

(WMC) - Memphis police say a woman was shot twice, but eyewitnesses tell WMC Action News 5 she was shot three times, once in the leg and twice in the back at point blank range.

Investigators don't believe the shooting at the Target located at 601 Colonial Road is random, but rather part of an ongoing domestic situation.

Police say the 33-year-old woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Shayne Nelson runs a home improvement business called Guy to Get it Done. His mid-day trip to Target for supplies was interrupted when he saw the woman get shot through her driver's side window.



"I heard the gunshots, and I stopped," he said. "She went out the passenger side door. She almost ran into me. She hesitated to not run into me, and that was when he shot her the last time ... Twice in the back at point blank range."

Nelson took pictures as the shooter jumped in a little white hatchback and sped away, he says.

"I got pretty close with the pictures so they should catch him pretty quick," he said.

Other shoppers are shaken by the shooting.

Police are trying to track down the shooter still on the loose.

