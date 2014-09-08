A Better Mid-South: Taking control of our teens

Editorial by Tracey Rogers, Action News 5 general manager:

(WMC) - An explosion of emotions erupted over the weekend when a video surfaced of a mob of teenagers attacking and beating three people in a grocery store parking lot.

Now, outrage and blame have taken over the conversations.

A finger is squarely being pointed at the parents of the teenagers.

But really, do you have to say to your child: brush your teeth, don't run with scissors and, oh yeah, don't attack and beat people up in parking lots?

Maybe so. One of the suspects hasn't been in school yet this year.

I'm disgusted, embarrassed, sad, and angry.

Every single time I see the Kroger employee being kicked, I can feel his pain.

This will not be pursued as a hate crime because one of the victims was black.

But I can tell you if stupidity was a crime, these teens would be in jail for a long time.

Who has that little respect for fellow human beings? How do you get that out of control?

Taking control of out-of-control teens will make this A Better Mid-South.

