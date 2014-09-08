5 sent to hospital after crash on I-240, Lamar Avenue

(WMC) - Memphis police and fire crews spent hours cleaning up a crash on Interstate 240 eastbound at Lamar Avenue on Monday.

A hummer traveling westbound crossed the median and hit three vehicles. The driver, 26, was sent to Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Two women and two men were sent to the hospital in non-critical condition.



