TSU Tigers hope to take SHC crown once again

(WMC) - The field is ready. The fans are ready. And the Tennessee State Tigers are ready to take the Southern Heritage Classic's crown once again.

For the Tennessee State football team, the vision is clear.

"We say win one, and that's what we wanna do. We wanna be 1-0 for 12 straight weeks," said Tigers head coach Rod Reed. "And if we can do that, the rest will take care of itself."

Coming off of a 10-4 season and a HBCU national championship, the Tigers have all the pieces in place for a run at the OVC championship with the experience of a senior laden team.

"I think the chemistry on this team is really good," Reed said. "We gotta make sure they continue to lead by example, so if they continue to do that, I feel that they can take this team a long way."

Attention is now turning toward their longtime rival, Jackson State.

The TSU Tigers won nine of the last 11 games against the Tigers from Mississippi. But, numbers make no difference when it comes to the battle at Liberty Bowl Stadium.

Any time you hear Tennessee State, Jackson State, you can just throw the records out the window," Reed added. "It's a good rivalry. It's a game you wanna play in."

Regardless who wins the classic, both schools come out victorious in recruiting.

"Being able to play a game there, that Friday our coaches can get out and do some local recruiting while we're down there," Reed said. "So they can come in and be part of the biggest game in Memphis all year long ... is the Southern Heritage Classic."

The TSU Tigers will come to Memphis with a 1-1 record after falling last week at Alabama State.

