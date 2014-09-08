SHC tailgate experience holds high expectations

(WMC) - What do fans say is their favorite thing to do at Southern Heritage Classic? Tailgating.

In the 2011 survey, 88 percent of people said they will attend the tailgate over any other part of the classic. You can't beat the tailgate grub, music, and friends you'll make.

The smell of barbecue is always in the air at the Southern Heritage Classic tailgate. And, so is love.

Ruby and Larry Herring went to Jackson State University and Tennessee State University respectively. Not only do they love one another, but they love the classic's tailgate.

"We both love football, our schools, and going to the classic," said the Herrings. "We're both getting to do something we love, and we love each other."

The Herrings take tailgating seriously, as does the Memphissippi tailgate grew. They spend all year planning and looking forward to the big day.

"The first thing you have to be is organized," Marie Hogan said. She is part of the Memphissippi tailgating crew. "You have got to know what type of crowd you're expecting, so everybody is fed and feeling comfortable and happy."

Sometimes, the best food is the easiest food. The Memphissippi crew encourages tailgaters to aim for the classics like hot dogs, sausages, burgers, wings, and ribs.

David Keith, of Keith Farms in Fayette County, says you can never go wrong with the tried and true.

"Some really good cut ribs are, cooked just right, fall off the bone, you can't beat it," said Keith.

But the grub is only part of the excitement. Get your dance on, listen to some tunes, check out the tailgating setups, or just sit back and people watch.

You never know, you could find the love of your life at the Southern Heritage Classic tailgate.

The classic tailgate kicks off at 8 a.m. on Saturday, September 13 at Tiger Lane.

