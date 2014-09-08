'Sonic Boom' prepares for SHC's big band battle

(WMC) - One thing is clear by the amount of practicing Jackson State University's band is doing ahead of Southern Heritage Classic: JSU is not about to let anyone steal the show.

Band director Dowell Taylor has his squad ready to go for the big battle. He is issuing a challenge to Tennessee State University's band.

"There's no other band that compares to the 'sonic boom.' There are great bands, like Tennessee State's band. Great bands, but we are 'the' band," Taylor said.

Strong words. Why so much confidence?

"We are the summa cum laude of bands. From the marches to the warm up, to the stands, to dancing, to field show, we strive to be the best," he added.

The Sonic Boom is big, disciplined, and ready to rock.

"High knee lift, flash, swing swaying with the plume, just a lot of action and great sounds from the instruments," Taylor said.

The Sonic Boom is not afraid to step out of the box. The band will play anything from R&B classics to rap, and even Spanish music.

"We like for people to say, 'Wow! They played that style of tune. They are diverse. They are magnificent,'" Taylor added.

But, Taylor says there is a The Temptations classic that always starts the show; it's their legendary show stopper.

"That theme song is 'Get Ready,' and when we play that tune, that tune just gets to the jugular vein of those who listen," he said.

Of course, the band battle winner will be decided by the fans and the band's supporters.

The battle will take place at halftime.

