Fans from across the country watch, join in on annual parade

(WMC) - Hundreds of musical marchers hit the streets to get fans excited for the big rivalry game. The Southern Heritage Classic parade is an annual event that fans won't want to miss.

You could call Claudette Boyd a behind-the-scenes Grand Marshal. She and Orange Mound Parade Commission meet once each week, year round, to plan for hundreds of participants and attractions that make the parade a success every year.

"We started out small, now it's one of the biggest, if not the biggest, parade in the Mid-South area," Boyd said. "We have people as far as Nebraska, so we're not just a local parade, now we're sort of a national parade. And the people that come really enjoy themselves in Memphis."

What Boyd enjoys most is the sense of pride the parade brings to young people.

"And they will dance all the way down Park Avenue given the chance," she said. "And that's what's so good about it. We give them something to look forward to."

The Orange Mound Energizers will also be dancing in the streets.

"The oldest member of this group is 86," said Opal Carpenter Mayfield, Orange Mound Community Center.

Families often schedule family reunions along the parade route. But, you do not need an invitation or a fancy float to get in on the fun.

"Sometimes we just have a little wagon, you know, people on the back of their little wagon, people put their decorations on it and come down the street, you know, they make up stuff and that's what's good about it," Boyd said.

She continued, "We have started something. And when I'm long gone, I hope people will carry it on and do what's good for the community. This is good, clean community fun."

