Target parking lot shooting suspect not found at home

(WMC) - After a nearly five-hour standoff, police confirm that the suspect in Monday's Target parking lot shooting is not inside of the home.

The barricaded home belongs to 51-year-old Ronald Ellis, a Memphis firefighter. Earlier on Monday, police were asked to be on the lookout for Ellis and a car fitting the description of a vehicle similar to one involved in a shooting at The East Memphis Target at 601 Colonial Road during the lunch hour.





During the standoff, police tactical and SWAT teams arrived, and Memphis Light Gas and Water crews worked to cut power to the street.







It's been said that the victim knew the suspect, which brought domestic violence advocates to the scene on Monday.





"This cannot keep going on and not demand action cause what happens is one case at a time. After this case, next week how do we know we won't be standing here again asking this same question, so when do we start doing something proactive," said Stevie Moore with the group Stop The Killing.





WMC Action News 5 talked to with neighbors and some say that right before police arrived earlier in the day, they heard gunshots.



