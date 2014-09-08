Memphis bands prepare to go head-to-head in Battle of the Bands

(WMC) - The football game on Saturday is not the only time rivals will go head to head. School bands from around the city will vie to win Battle of the Bands.

Weeks, years, and for some, a decade of practice goes into preparing for one of the biggest clashes in Memphis.

"I get excited," Cydney Green said. "I get so anxious when it comes time and I have to perform, especially in a band."

Green and her bandmates at Whitehaven High School have been grinding it out in the hot sun for months.

Led by Andre Newsom, the students in the band will march into one of the biggest battles of their lives.

"It's the little bitty things that make you great," Newsom said. "All the bands that come are good, but it's the little bitty things that make them great. If they do well with the little bitty things and make sure everybody is doing the same thing at the same time, they come out on top."

Whitehaven will have some tough competition, though.



Acts like Fairley High School put on an incredible show that led them to a first place victory last year. It's something Whitehaven High School won't let happen this year.

"Takes a lot of hard work, dedication, and have to put day in and day out, efforts to do this, to make sure everything is perfect," Whitehaven Band Drum Major Demerteio Lee said.

The winning band will get to play in the pre-game show in front of thousands of screaming fans.

