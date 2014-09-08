Sneak peek at SHC's hottest fashions

(WMC) - It's going to be warm on game day, so you'll want to dress appropriately for Southern Heritage Classic, but also dress in style.

SHC is a place to be seen and for some, showing off their style is as important as showing up at all.

Nikki Barnes from the National Coalition of 100 Black Women gave WMC Action News 5's Janeen Gordon a sneak peek at some of the classic looks this year.

"You know fashion is all over the place right now," said Barnes. "And the thing that you can expect from us is to bring every genre of fashion that's out there right now."

Models from Patsy Little's Le Fast Forward Modeling Agency showed off this year's fashions.

Formal wear for galas and balls during classic week is elegant with flair. Sleek and sophisticated, with accessories that make a bold statement.

You can't go wrong with a little black dress for dinner and dancing. But, all white can also go from day to night.

Pants are never off limits if they're worn with style and with just the right finishing touches.

Brunch or lunch with friends calls for something cool and comfortable.

The game and tailgating require a more casual look, but you won't want to sacrifice style for comfort.

Tops from sleeveless to strapless can make a statement, and animal prints are timeless in just the right fabric.

Bright colors will keep you looking and feeling cool from day to night.

The Southern Heritage Classic Fashion Show is celebrating 24 years. And with so many events associated with the event, fashion is key, before during, and after the football game.

