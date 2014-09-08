Lynch AAC Offensive player of the week

(WMC) - Paxton Lynch, who established new career marks for passing yards and completions in last week's 42-35 loss at nationally-ranked UCLA, has been named the American Athletic Conference's Offensive Player of the Week. The conference also named Memphis linebacker Tank Jakes to its weekly Honor Roll on Monday.

Lynch led a Memphis offense which ran 81 total plays and accounted for 489 yards of total offense. He completed 27-of-41 passes for 305 yards and a touchdown. In addition to his passing numbers, he ran for 27 net yards on 10 carries, scoring the Tigers' first points of the game on an eight-yard run to help put the Tigers out in front 7-6 late in the first quarter.

Jakes led Memphis with 12 total tackles, including 11 solo stops. In addition to establishing a new career mark with his first, double-digit tackle game, the senior from Phenix City, Ala., set new career highs with four tackles for lost yardage (-24 yards) including two quarterback sacks (-13 yards). He also forced a fumble and broke up a pass in the game.

Jakes was named Athlon Sports' Conference Player of the Week for the American and also selected the National Linebacker of the Week by the College Football Performance Awards.

Memphis, 1-1, on the year is off this week before playing host to Middle Tennessee on Sept. 20. Kickoff time for the game is set for 6 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN3.

Middle Tennessee enters this week at 1-1 following a 35-24 loss at Minnesota. The Blue Raiders play host to Western Kentucky on Saturday.

