E. Memphis residents disgusted by Kroger parking lot attack

Residents sought WMC Action News 5 on Monday to share their frustrations, outrage and determination to keep things like this from reoccurring.

Carol Jackson of East Memphis found WMC as we covered the aftermath of a Kroger mob attack.





"Our message to the thugs is it's our neighborhood, we outnumber you and we're not going to take this," said Jackson. "We're not putting up with this."





Jackson lives just blocks away from Poplar Plaza in the Joffre area neighborhood and wanted to make sure people knew where her neighborhood stood.



"I was horrified that they thought they had the right to come running through and attack innocent people, that they had no beef with," added Jackson.





Pastor Norman Redwing was on a conference call Monday with other African American ministers across the nation.





"We've got to do something to stop this madness in our communities," said Redwing.





Their original focus was the recent events in Ferguson, Missouri, but not after the Kroger attack.





"We can no longer sit idly by and watch what we saw on the news -- somebody stomping somebody in the head for no earthly reason whatsoever," added Redwing.





Redwing believes a city-wide intervention is in order involving churches, schools and parents.





Jackson believes it should happen one neighborhood at a time.



"If they speak up loudly and clearly that they're not going to tolerate this in the city of Memphis, maybe more people won't be that stupid," noted Jackson.



