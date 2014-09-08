TBI: Human remains belong to Holly Bobo

(WMC) - Human remains found in Decatur County belong to Holly Bobo, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Monday during a late night news conference.

Investigators searched the remote, wooded area near Hollady, Tenn. all Monday after two men looking for ginseng discovered a human skull laying on the ground around 10 a.m. Sunday.



The TBI confirmed the remains to be that of Bobo's through the findings of an odontologist.

Officials called a conference Monday after talking to the Bobo family.

"Everyone who played a part in the heinous crime that has attacked the peace and dignity of the state of Tennessee faces a consequence for that," District Attorney Matt Stowe said. "We are ready, willing, and able to seek the death penalty in this case."



Bobo, 20, was last seen at her Darden, Tenn. home on Swan Johnson Road the morning of April 13, 2011. Her brother, Clint, says he saw a man in camouflage lead her into the woods.

A grand jury indicted Zachary Adams in March with kidnapping and first-degree felony murder in connection with Bobo's disappearance. A little more than a month later, Jason Wayne Autry was arrested; he faces the same charges.

In late spring, Brothers Mark and Jeffrey Pearcy were charged with tampering with evidence and accessory after the fact.

"TBI agents and Decatur County Sheriff's Department have continued to work tirelessly over three years to thoroughly follow leads and bring those responsible to justice," TBI Director Mark Gwyn said. "It was my prayer, as well as the prayers of many others, that Holly Bobo would be found. I assure you all this is not over by any means. The investigation is still ongoing to get to the truth."



