Target shooting may have been act of domestic violence

(WMC) - Police have been outside of a home located off of Millbranch Road for roughly five hours.





Within the last couple of those hours, police tactical and swat teams have arrived. Also, Memphis Light Gas and Water crews working to cut power to the street.





The home that is barricaded is the home of 51 year old Ronald Ellis a Memphis firefighter. He is the person police have been on the look out for in connection with a shooting at Target on Colonial Road, where a 33-year-old woman was shot.





According to witnesses, the victim was shot through the driver's side door.





It's been said that the victim knew the suspect, and the attack was domestic, which brought domestic violence advocates to this scene on Monday.





"This can not keep going on and not demand action cause what happens is one case at a time. After this case, next week how do we know we won't be standing here again asking this same question, so when do we start doing something proactive," said Stevie Moore of Stop The Killing.





WMC Action News 5 has been talking with neighbors and some say that right before police arrived here earlier in the day, they heard gunshots. WMC is still working to find out more information.





