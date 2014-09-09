Dad: Target victim loved 'from the stars back to earth'

(WMC) - Memphis Police Department released the identity of the woman shot in the Target parking lot on Monday afternoon.
Torhonda Cathey, 33, later died at the hospital.
"Some people in your life are just real special," her father, Gurnett Cathey said through sniffles. "Hard to explain but ... God does things for a reason."
According to her family, Torhonda Cathey graduated from Independence High School in Tate County and then got an accounting degree from Mississippi State University. She worked for Shelby County School District at the main headquarters on Hollywood Street in the business office. She is the mother of an 8-year-old son.
During her lunch hour on Monday afternoon, Cathey went to Target at 601 Colonial Road. As she was getting into her car to leave, she was shot three times, once in the leg and twice in the back at point black range, according to eyewitnesses. Paramedics rushed her to the hospital in critical condition.
Cathey was pronounced dead at the hospital at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.
The shooter sped away from the scene in a white 2014 Ford Focus bearing Louisiana tag N365353, which sources say was a rental car. An eyewitness ran after the suspect and took cell phone pictures of the car.
Memphis police are still searching for the man they believe killed Cathey. After a five-hour standoff outside Ellis' house, police came out empty handed. Police believe it is her ex-boyfriend, Ronald Ellis, who is a Memphis firefighter.
Investigators issued a warrant for Ellis' arrest on a first-degree murder charge.
Ellis was due in court in Olive Branch Tuesday morning after an October 8, 2013 arrest on a charge of malicious mischief over $500, domestic violence-simple assault, stalking, and driving on expired tags. Records list the victim in that case is listed Torhonda Cathey.
According to his personnel file with Memphis Fire Department, Cathey filed a police report against Ellis because he had been following her all over the city all day, and then he followed her to her apartment. Investigators say Ellis approached her car on foot, started an argument, and kicked the back passenger door, which left a dent and an imprint of his shoe, all while Cathey's 8-year-old son was in the car.
Ellis was suspended from work for 240 hours without pay, costing him $4,531.37.
MFD records show Ellis was hired on at Memphis fire Department on August 11, 2003, and that he had previous contact with police on 11/5/03, 2/21/04, 7/12/04, and 7/6/07 for various domestic incidents involving two other women.
On April 14, 2007, Ellis was arrested for a March 13, 2007 incident in which he shoved a fellow firefighter/paramedic in her upper body with his forearm during an argument over job duties.
For that incident, he was suspended 72 hours without pay, costing him $1,182.44.
In a letter to Ellis informing him of his discipline, city officials wrote they were "deeply concerned with the multiple incidents involving women which has resulted in alleged physical contact and in the involvement of MPD. In addition, it now appears that your behavior has extended from you personal life into the workplace."
As of Tuesday, MFD Director Alvin Benson said Ellis was on leave without pay. He was scheduled to work Tuesday morning at fire station 9.
"We express our condolences to the family of Ms. Cathey for their tragic, tragic, tragic loss," Benson said during the conference. "In the past 24 hours, I guess I can say that my emotions have gone from shock to outrage to shock to sadness to bewilderment—a number of things."
MFD has made no contact with Ellis since the shooting.
If you have any information that may help investigators find Ronald Ellis, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
Shelby County Historical Commission and MLGW will honor a former sanitation worker in Memphis.More >>
Shelby County Historical Commission and MLGW will honor a former sanitation worker in Memphis.More >>
Closing arguments and jury deliberations are expected Thursday in the case of a former Memphis police officer accused of rape.More >>
Closing arguments and jury deliberations are expected Thursday in the case of a former Memphis police officer accused of rape.More >>
Two adults and a child died in a house fire Thursday morning.More >>
Two adults and a child died in a house fire Thursday morning.More >>
A caring mother is getting a helping hand ahead of what would have been a tough spring season.More >>
A caring mother is getting a helping hand ahead of what would have been a tough spring season.More >>
A man accused of shooting and killing another man near an elementary school will not face charges for the shooting.More >>
A man accused of shooting and killing another man near an elementary school will not face charges for the shooting.More >>
Baby Oliver was born in the back of an ambulance on the way to the hospital.More >>
Baby Oliver was born in the back of an ambulance on the way to the hospital.More >>
A family of eight is believed to have all died when their SUV crashed off a cliff in California on Wednesday.More >>
A family of eight is believed to have all died when their SUV crashed off a cliff in California on Wednesday.More >>
A teacher accused of bringing students to her Jonesboro home for sex pleaded guilty this week to sexual indecency with a child.More >>
A teacher accused of bringing students to her Jonesboro home for sex pleaded guilty this week to sexual indecency with a child.More >>
The father of the teenager presumed dead after being pulled under by a rip current is asking for help in finding his son's body.More >>
The father of the teenager presumed dead after being pulled under by a rip current is asking for help in finding his son's body.More >>
As the owner of a bar, Jimmy Galleece is used to strange events.More >>
As the owner of a bar, Jimmy Galleece is used to strange events.More >>
Jesse Kilgus, 51, of Elizabethtown, was shot dead at about 1 p.m. behind John Hardin High School.More >>
Jesse Kilgus, 51, of Elizabethtown, was shot dead at about 1 p.m. behind John Hardin High School.More >>
The crash happened Tuesday on Interstate 75 just north of Ronald Reagan in Lockland.More >>
The crash happened Tuesday on Interstate 75 just north of Ronald Reagan in Lockland.More >>
The former Marine sergeant, who was within 60 days of medically retiring for PTSD, told investigators he did it because his wife had been nagging him.More >>
The former Marine sergeant, who was within 60 days of medically retiring for PTSD, told investigators he did it because his wife had been nagging him.More >>
A science teacher at Myrtle Beach High School turned himself in to police and is suspended from teaching after he allegedly grabbed a student by his jacket and slammed him into a table, according to the mother of the student.More >>
A science teacher at Myrtle Beach High School turned himself in to police and is suspended from teaching after he allegedly grabbed a student by his jacket and slammed him into a table, according to the mother of the student.More >>
A woman says she was beaten bloody as she was leaving a Biloxi casino early Sunday morning. The woman says a group of men followed her to her car then one of the men attacked her.More >>
A woman says she was beaten bloody as she was leaving a Biloxi casino early Sunday morning. The woman says a group of men followed her to her car then one of the men attacked her.More >>