MPD: 2 busted for breaking into, stealing booze, tablecloths from Iris

(WMC) - Two men face theft and burglary charges after allegedly breaking into a popular Overton Square restaurant and stealing $493 worth of tablecloths and liquor.



The burglary alarm at Restaurant Iris started going off around 4:30 Sunday morning. The manager told responding officers that various liquor bottles with spigots attached and several tablecloths were missing. Police say the liquor stolen is worth $413 and the stolen tablecloths are worth $20 each.



At 8:30 Sunday morning, officers patrolling the area near 66 South Cooper found two men walking down the street with white tablecloths and liquor bottles with spigots attached. The manager at Restaurant Iris identified the tablecloths and the liquor as belonging to the restaurant.



Carl Webb, 57, and Matthew Fowler, 43, are both locked up in the Shelby County Jail on $40,000 each.



According to their affidavits of complaint, "Webb was unable to give a statement due to being heavily intoxicated" and "Fowler was arrested and transported to Med holding due to being heavily intoxicated."



Webb and Fowler are both due to make their initial appearances in general sessions court Tuesday.

