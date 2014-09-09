Job fairs help Mid-Southerns find steady jobs

(WMC) - Job fairs around the Mid-South are helping people find jobs.

Tuesday, several applicants turned into employees for Pat Salmon & Sons, a company that partners with United States Postal Service to deliver mail.

"When I was growing up, I always said I wanted to be a truck driver," Leander Collier Jr. told WMC Action News 5.

Collier is now the man who trains new employees at Pat Sampson & Sons. He says it's a pleasure to teach drivers how to make a living for their families.

"When you get those bills or that love letter, our drivers bring it," Shonda Smith said.

Shonda Smith works in human resources and said since WMC Action News 5 shared the job fair information, they've hired three drivers. Nine more will interview this week.

"I heard about the job fair and wham, here I am," Michael Bizzle, a new Pat Sampson & Sons driver said.

"Big bad toys ain't just for boys." Aishia Taylor has had her CDL for 9 years. She says she's thrilled to be back in a big rig.

"They were the ones who told me about it, and I thank Action News 5," Taylor said.

