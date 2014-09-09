First-degree murder warrant issued for Target parking lot shooter

(WMC) - Director Alvin Benson's news conference is over. You can find the updated details of this case here.



(WMC) - Memphis Fire Department Director Alvin Benson held a news conference after a first-degree murder warrant was issued for a firefighter, Ronald Ellis.

Ellis, 51, is wanted in connection with the shooting death of Torhonda Cathey, 33.

Police determined Ellis shot Cathey several times in the Target parking lot. She was sent to Regional Medical Center, where she later died.

Ellis has yet to be arrested, and was last seen driving away in a Ford Focus.