'Love mob' hopes to show kinder side of Memphis

Sunday night, three victims are home recovering from a Saturday night beating where two Kroger employees and a customer were attacked in the parking lot.

(WMC) - Something good is coming out of something bad: A large crowd of people converged at the east Memphis Kroger to show that there is much more love than hate in Memphis.

More than 100 people held up signs to promote peace and encourage Mid-Southerners to love one another.

Participants called this event a love mob. The practice is patterned after flash mob events you have seen in the news lately, but Tuesday's love mob is aimed at encouraging people to get along.

The love mob is trying to take a negative event, like the attacks that happened in the Kroger parking lot, and turn it in to something positive by showing a kinder side of Memphis.

Hill Smith organized the event and got the word out through Facebook and other social media. She says the time has come for Mid-Southerners to work harder at getting along.

She says Tuesday's message is to get out and show love for somebody, because it may help make this a better community.

