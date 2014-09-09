Bobo family: 'Holly is in a better place'

TBI investigators and forensics experts are in the area searching for more of Bobo's remains in the wooded area where the skull was found. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) - Heartbreak and mourning continues in Tennessee after partial closure came for the Bobo Family in a tragic announcement Monday night.

Investigators confirmed that a skull found in Decatur County is that of Holly Bobo, a nursing student who disappeared in 2011.

But the investigation into the kidnapping and murder of Holly Bobo is not over. The Decatur County sheriff said he's expecting more arrests in the case.

Lawyer Steve Farese acted as spokesman for the Bobo family and read a statement Tuesday:

On behalf of Holly, we would like to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers during this difficult saga. Our friends have been unwavering in their support and the authorities have been diligent in their pursuit of justice.

We will never understand the actions or motives of those who took Holly from us, but we continue to pray that someone has the courage to step forward and shed more light on this senseless tragedy.

Those responsible will be afforded a trial by their peers. As an innocent victim, Holly had no such right. They can appeal the verdict if they choose to do so. Holly had no such choice. Although imprisoned, they can breathe, see God's wonders of this earth, and visit with their loved ones. Not Holly. We have lost a precious daughter, sister, grand-daughter, niece, and cousin. However, those responsible have lost their souls. This is the one thing of Holly's their brutality could not steal or extinguish.

Holly is in a better place and we are comforted by that knowledge. We hope that no family will have to experience what we have endured. Our agony cannot be adequately described in words. For this reason, we respectfully request something circumstances have denied us and that is privacy. We believe we have the right to mourn privately as a family and community. We know the press and other media have a job to do and in fact have been very helpful by publicizing Holly's abduction, but now is a time for grieving. Please honor our request. The case is in the hands of the authorities, and we will not have any further comments at this time.

TBI investigators and forensics experts from University of Tennessee Knoxville are in the area searching for more of Bobo's remains in the wooded area where the skull was found.

Investigators charged Zach Adams and Jason Autry with kidnapping and murder in March. The case has changed dramatically with the discovery of Bobo's remains.

The Bobo family still must discuss with the district attorney the possibility of the death penalty.

