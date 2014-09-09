M.U.S. Offensive Lineman Drew Richmond commits to Ole Miss

(WMC) - The Ole Miss Rebels continue to recruit top Football talent under former Briarcrest Head Coach Hugh Freeze.



The latest commitment is a big one from M.U.S. in Memphis. 6-foot-5, 323 pound offensive lineman Drew Richmond announced his intention to attend Ole Miss Tuesday. He picks the Rebels over a host of "Power 5" conference schools, including Ohio State and Tennessee.

Richmond says it was another highly-touted Ole Miss lineman who convinced him to head to Oxford.

"It was the chance to learn from somebody that is deemed great, Laremy Tunsil. [He was a] Freshman All-American, All-SEC. His freshman year he gave up 2 sacks in the SEC," Richmond said. "That's one thing that really stood out to me, the chance to learn from him was the thing that put Ole Miss over the hump."

Tunsil is part of the much ballyhooed Ole Miss 2013 class, which includes three star starters in Tunsil, defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche and wide receiver Laquon Treadwell.

