Deputies respond to casino after child left unattended in car

(WMC) - A father is behind bars after deputies say they found his one-year-old child behind the wheel of a running car, while he was inside hitting the slots.

A sign outside Bally's casino gives gamblers a warning — leave a child in the car and deputies will be called — yet officials responded to the casino late Tuesday afternoon for that very reason.



Mike Appel was in Tunica County to try his luck at the casinos and can't believe a father is accused of gambling with his toddler's life.





"I got two kids, one six months and one four-year-old," said Appel. "It makes me upset. I would never leave my kids in the car by themselves and go in gambling."



The Sheriff's Department says the child is fine, but may have been in the car for almost an hour. Investigators say the child was found in the driver's seat playing with the steering wheel while the car was running.





Martin Bass faces child neglect charges.





Deputies say the department of human services was notified after the father's arrest. It's unclear if the child is in protective custody or staying with family.



"I wouldn't dare do my kids like that, I love my kids too much," added Appel.