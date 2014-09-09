Under-enrollment will lead to teacher cuts

(WMC) - Shelby County Schools could be cutting up to 220 positions, Superintendent Dorsey Hopson said Tuesday in an email to staff.
Mostly teaching positions will be affected in upcoming budgetary decisions.
Hopson released the following email Tuesday:
"This has been a challenging week, as we are faced with the need to eliminate a considerable number of school-based positions. It remains my goal to protect the positions of those working closest to our students; therefore, I truly regret any time budgetary decisions affect employees — especially those in our school buildings.
As you may know, all of the school-based positions that we fund each year are determined by our enrollment numbers. This year, numbers from the first official reporting date, which is the 20th day of school, show that our enrollment is down by approximately 4,000 students. Historically, we have been fairly accurate with our projections, but it was very difficult to project enrollment this year with the opening of six municipal school districts.
With about 220 total positions at risk due to the decrease in enrollment, the majority of which are teaching positions, I have challenged our staff to explore all options to preserve as many of these positions as possible. We are aggressively working to reallocate funds and identify vacancies in order to find employment opportunities for displaced employees, and we're hopeful that the number of people affected is going to be far less than the total number of positions being eliminated.
Principals will be informing affected employees this week and encouraging them to attend a hiring fair next week where they can apply and interview for vacancies in the District.
There is no easy way to face these decisions, but we are hopeful that some of the proactive steps we are taking will create opportunities for displaced employees to continue working with our students."
Copyright 2014 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.
Shelby County Historical Commission and MLGW will honor a former sanitation worker in Memphis.More >>
Shelby County Historical Commission and MLGW will honor a former sanitation worker in Memphis.More >>
Closing arguments and jury deliberations are expected Thursday in the case of a former Memphis police officer accused of rape.More >>
Closing arguments and jury deliberations are expected Thursday in the case of a former Memphis police officer accused of rape.More >>
Two adults and a child died in a house fire Thursday morning.More >>
Two adults and a child died in a house fire Thursday morning.More >>
A caring mother is getting a helping hand ahead of what would have been a tough spring season.More >>
A caring mother is getting a helping hand ahead of what would have been a tough spring season.More >>
A man accused of shooting and killing another man near an elementary school will not face charges for the shooting.More >>
A man accused of shooting and killing another man near an elementary school will not face charges for the shooting.More >>
Baby Oliver was born in the back of an ambulance on the way to the hospital.More >>
Baby Oliver was born in the back of an ambulance on the way to the hospital.More >>
A family of eight is believed to have all died when their SUV crashed off a cliff in California on Wednesday.More >>
A family of eight is believed to have all died when their SUV crashed off a cliff in California on Wednesday.More >>
A teacher accused of bringing students to her Jonesboro home for sex pleaded guilty this week to sexual indecency with a child.More >>
A teacher accused of bringing students to her Jonesboro home for sex pleaded guilty this week to sexual indecency with a child.More >>
The father of the teenager presumed dead after being pulled under by a rip current is asking for help in finding his son's body.More >>
The father of the teenager presumed dead after being pulled under by a rip current is asking for help in finding his son's body.More >>
As the owner of a bar, Jimmy Galleece is used to strange events.More >>
As the owner of a bar, Jimmy Galleece is used to strange events.More >>
Jesse Kilgus, 51, of Elizabethtown, was shot dead at about 1 p.m. behind John Hardin High School.More >>
Jesse Kilgus, 51, of Elizabethtown, was shot dead at about 1 p.m. behind John Hardin High School.More >>
The crash happened Tuesday on Interstate 75 just north of Ronald Reagan in Lockland.More >>
The crash happened Tuesday on Interstate 75 just north of Ronald Reagan in Lockland.More >>
The former Marine sergeant, who was within 60 days of medically retiring for PTSD, told investigators he did it because his wife had been nagging him.More >>
The former Marine sergeant, who was within 60 days of medically retiring for PTSD, told investigators he did it because his wife had been nagging him.More >>
A science teacher at Myrtle Beach High School turned himself in to police and is suspended from teaching after he allegedly grabbed a student by his jacket and slammed him into a table, according to the mother of the student.More >>
A science teacher at Myrtle Beach High School turned himself in to police and is suspended from teaching after he allegedly grabbed a student by his jacket and slammed him into a table, according to the mother of the student.More >>
A woman says she was beaten bloody as she was leaving a Biloxi casino early Sunday morning. The woman says a group of men followed her to her car then one of the men attacked her.More >>
A woman says she was beaten bloody as she was leaving a Biloxi casino early Sunday morning. The woman says a group of men followed her to her car then one of the men attacked her.More >>