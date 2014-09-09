MPD responds to girl fight, takes down young boy

"It seemed like he was, breaking up the fight, but then the cops wrestled him to the ground, quite violently and pepper-sprayed the young kid," said Brown.

Bennett added, "And the other two females are still fighting. Why would you mess with him, bring him to the ground. What did he do?"



The couple did not shoot the video here in front of the school, but were two or three cars behind the person who did. Police told WMC Action News 5 that everything was under control at Wooddale following their response to the fight.





WMC later sent the video to MPD's public information officers who said that it was being reviewed, adding "We will be conducting an investigation into this incident."





The investigation should determine if excessive force was actually used or if officers were responding to possibly aggressive behavior by the young man.





