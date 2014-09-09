MPD responds to girl fight, takes down young boy - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Girls are seen fighting outside of Wooddale High, but it was a young man who is taken down to the ground. (Photo Source: Facebook) Girls are seen fighting outside of Wooddale High, but it was a young man who is taken down to the ground. (Photo Source: Facebook)

(WMC) - Tuesday night, a video shot outside a Memphis high school is under review by police.

Girls are seen fighting outside of Wooddale High, but it was a young man who is taken down to the ground. Some witnesses have already decided officers went overboard.

A witness shot the incident on their cell phones then shared it on Facebook. Some of the girls seen in the video were clearly out of line, but the question Monday night: were police?

It was shocking enough for observers John Brown and Ashley Bennett.

"Girls, they should act like ladies, basically," said Brown.

But the girl fight was just the beginning. They say they were more surprised by what happened once Memphis police arrived, and a young man was forcefully subdued by officers amid the chaos.

"It seemed like he was, breaking up the fight, but then the cops wrestled him to the ground, quite violently and pepper-sprayed the young kid," said Brown.

Bennett added, "And the other two females are still fighting. Why would you mess with him, bring him to the ground. What did he do?"

The couple did not shoot the video here in front of the school, but were two or three cars behind the person who did. Police told WMC Action News 5 that everything was under control at Wooddale following their response to the fight.

WMC later sent the video to MPD's public information officers who said that it was being reviewed, adding "We will be conducting an investigation into this incident."

The investigation should determine if excessive force was actually used or if officers were responding to possibly aggressive behavior by the young man.

