Victim's co-workers alert police to his murder

(WMC) - Someone shot a man inside his apartment in the 2100 block of West River Trace Drive, just off of Raleigh-LaGrange Road.

The man worked at a nearby convenience store and around midnight, when he hadn't shown up for his shift, concerned co-workers flagged down police.

They sent officers over to River Trace Apartments to check on their co-worker. That's when police say they found him shot to death inside his apartment.

They couldn't say for sure how long he had been dead, but police are interviewing neighbors to see if they saw or heard anything that might give them clues.

Police haven't identified the victim, and they aren't saying whether someone forced their way into the apartment or not.

If you can help police solve this homicide, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH or visit the Crime Stoppers website: http://memphis.crimestoppersweb.com/.

