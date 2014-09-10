EXCLUSIVE: Ellen DeGeneres reveals her favorite parts of her talk show

It is not every day you get to meet one of your favorite television personalities, but that is exactly what WMC Action News 5's Kym Clark got to do during a recent trip to The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Her big easy start was anything but easy. Long before she was a household name, she was a coffee house comic.

It's not the celebrity guests who provide all the fun. DeGeneres loves cat videos and "Classic Joke Wednesday."

"Just cause it's so stupid, you know. I mean it's really so bad, and the jokes, the choices of the jokes that I have in the morning to tell, are all equally bad. So, it's just funny because it's so lame," she said.

But, what really makes her happy, her most favorite part of her show, is paying it forward.

"And, I know that it's tough. You're raising her and you're out of work, right now. So, our friends at Target wanted you and Heaven to have an amazing holiday. They're going to give you a $5,000 gift card!" DeGeneres said during one of her shows.

"I meet people everyday that I think, 'Oh my God! These people are the real heroes. Every single day they have to get up, take care of three children on their own. Try to figure out how they're going to feed them. How they're going to raise them.' And I'm just ... every day that humbles me," DeGeneres told WMC Action News 5.

She went on to say, "I just want to make people happy and feel good and that's what we do. It's putting one foot in front of the other and, hopefully, it just gets funnier and better and stronger. and we keep accumulating more fans and spreading joy and hopefully bring a little relief to the pain that's out there."

Another favorite part of the show - DeGeneres says she loves all the cute kids she gets to meet.

