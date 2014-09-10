Mom defends son charged in Kroger parking lot attack

(WMC) - 10 teens are also locked up in Juvenile Court in connection with the case, but some of their parents are fighting to get them out.

The mother of a 17-year old charged in the attack says her son was simply caught in the middle of the chaos.

During a news conference on Tuesday, Memphis Police Director Toney Armstrong revealed the mob outside Kroger actually started with a planned fight between two young girls outside of CiCi's Pizza in Poplar Plaza Saturday.

It didn't take long for the video to go from the teens running through the lot, to attacking four people.

Tatanisha Brown claims her child was with the group when they left CiCi's but kept walking and went home.

She says she reviewed every angle of the video and did not see her son once during the attack.

"At the time they're saying the fight broke out, he was not even up there. He seen it, but he wasn't involved in it," Brown said. "Like I told the other people I just talked to, just because you see it, doesn't mean you're involved in it."

Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich says some of the teens could be tried as adults. Raheem Richardson, 19, is the only adult arrested in connection with the attack. He is due in court on Wednesday to face several charges.

