Jerica Phillips joined the WMC Action News 5 team nearly 10 years ago interning in 2008. She started behind the scenes as a news content specialist with a background in editing and production.

She is a general assignment reporter and currently reports for the morning newscasts.

Jerica has covered a range of national news including the historic flooding of 2011, the murder of the first female Memphis police officer and the Marine Corp crash in Mississippi that killed 16 troops.

She took a brief break from "Breaking News" and worked as a Social Marketing Coordinator for Shelby County government for two years while still freelancing with WMC.

She grew up Memphis and graduated from Millington Central High School.

Jerica earned a Bachelor of Science in communications and broadcast journalism from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville. While in East Tennessee, she worked for the NBC affiliate, WBIR.

She also produced for ESPN College Sports and WUTK radio.

Jerica is a proud member of the Zeta Delta chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated.

She is an advocate and volunteer with the Down Syndrome Association of Memphis and the Mid-South.

In her free time, Jerica enjoys spending time with her family, serving her community, dancing, eating southern food, and traveling.