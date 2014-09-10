Security company reacts to Kroger attack video

The 15-year-old (in lime green) charged Sunday has not been enrolled in school this year, and his mother could also face charges. (Photo Source: Cell phone footage)

(WMC) - The Memphis Kroger parking lot attack video gained national attention and raised questions about security guards in public places.

One Mid-South security company spoke up about what could have been done the mob incident.

"The security officer should have called police at that point," said Dexter Smith, founder and CEO of Black Lion Security. "Me being an officer, I would have possibly called police."

Smith's company does not patrol Poplar Plaza, but after he saw the video of the Kroger attack he wanted to set the record straight regarding the role of security officers.

"We are there to deter crime, not get involved in it. It's OK to call police for help. It's not illegal to call them and in the case of a mob or people, they are needed to help control. An initial call to MPD would have been good. Being that there was so much traffic on this property, I would have called MPD advising them that we have a mob of teenagers, young adults, possible trespassing," Smith said.

But security officers are trained to react in certain ways, including verbal commands and warnings.

Smith doesn't want what happened at Kroger to give a bad stereotype of security officers and their true role.

"Most of the time if a guard is in decent proper attire, steadfast, attentive, it will deter a lot of crime away," Smith said.