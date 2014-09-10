Teen pleads guilty to killing younger sister

(WMC) - A teen pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in juvenile court Wednesday.

The teen, who was 13 at the time, shot and killed his 10-year-old sister on a dare.

It was an emotional day in court. Deborah Compton and her son were both in tears as the latter pleaded guilty to killing his sister.

Prosecutors say on April 21, 2014 the boy shot his sister in the head. He then staged the crime scene to make it look like she had an accident with a screwdriver. He hid the gun in the backyard.

Prosecutors say that thought process shows his mentality. They say he was more concerned about not getting in trouble than getting his sister emergency care. They want him locked up until his 19th birthday.

The boy's defense attorney disagrees.

"This was an accident, not the act of a young man who has cunning intent to hurt his sister," the defense attorney said. "He certainly appreciates the seriousness and he himself has been traumatized...he needs the chance to receive treatment to recover."

He went on to say the boy should be a candidate for various treatment programs and should be released as soon as professionals determine he's been rehabilitated.

The 14-year-old will be sentenced September 15 at 9:30 a.m.