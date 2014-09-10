Driveway robbery leads to police chase, shots fired, school lock downs

(WMC) - A driveway robbery turned into a chase with shots fired at police. It forced two schools into lockdown on Wednesday afternoon. It all ended with a man in handcuffs.

James Trenell was working on his car when he saw two men rob a man who was walking down the street.

"They stripped him naked, all but his underwear, then they went running down the street there, went through them apartments down there, dropped the gun," Trenell recalled. "Lady saw him drop the gun down there, I heard three shots."

Police officers blocked off Catalina Street, where the robbery happened. They also closed Vanuys Road, where the robbery suspects ran.

Sherwood middle and elementary schools were put on lockdown as a precaution.

"Our principal on the announcement said strangers up in the area and that's how we know we all have to go somewhere, like, not by the window, like back to the locker," said fourth grader DeMarco Knight.

Knight said it was scary and some students cried.

When students got out of school, they were greeted with police and yellow crime scene tape in the neighborhood.

One of the robbery suspects was reportedly caught hiding under a house on Vanuys Road.

Nobody was injured during the chase and shooting, but residents are still rattled.

"It's very frightening cause my grandbaby and one of my daughter's was in the house when it happened," Deedra Johnson said.

One suspect is still on the run.



