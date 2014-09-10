Parents upset hundreds of SCS teachers will be cut

(WMC) - Hundreds of Shelby County teachers could soon be out of a job, and parents are not happy about it.

"They are always getting the short end of the stick. They are always getting the biggest cuts," Audra Owens said. "[Children] are our future, and the teachers are trying to prepare them and it's really sad."

Owens is the parent of a Shelby County student. She thinks cuts should never start in the classroom.

"It's horrible news. Really, it is," Shundreanna Leonard said. "I mean, I understand budget cuts, but there is another way they could cut somewhere else."

Leonard has two boys in Shelby County Schools. She is planning on becoming a teacher herself, but she's concerned that cuts may push more qualified teachers to other districts.

Leonard's son, Sean, is a 7th grader at Bellevue Middle School. He told WMC Action News 5 what he would do if he had superintendent Dorsey Hopson's job.

"If I had employees, I would respect them very much, and it'd be kind of hard to let them go, but you know money and all that stuff is hard sometimes," Sean Leonard said.

"That's just sad. I have aunts, family members that are teachers. I think that's just sad they have to lay off people," Ashley Brown said.

Meanwhile, the head of the teacher's union is outraged.

"They have brought in teachers from afar. This district hired more than 675 teachers this year," the union president, Keith Williams, said. "How in the world could you now have a surplus of teachers that was not known in May or July?"

Williams says the teachers are going to be out of work at no fault of their own.

"This is the first time in history that the district has over staffed to the degree that they are claiming to have."